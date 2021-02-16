Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

AMAT stock traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 193,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

