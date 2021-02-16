Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

AMAT opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $0. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

