Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $110.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.