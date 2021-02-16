Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price was up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 175,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 135,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The company has a market cap of $524.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 31,485 shares of company stock valued at $727,589 in the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

