APR Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. APR Coin has a market cap of $19,660.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00089924 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00245898 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019000 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,473,592 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.