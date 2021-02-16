AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of AptarGroup worth $42,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

