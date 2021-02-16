Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Aptiv worth $132,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

APTV opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $156.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

