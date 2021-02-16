APY.Finance (APY) Trading 289.8% Higher Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00008550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $80.76 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 289.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00264277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00440745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184799 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,123,876 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

