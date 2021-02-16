AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 5.5%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 4,724,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,030,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $615.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Third Security LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 514,747 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.