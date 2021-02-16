Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.77.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

