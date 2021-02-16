Aragon Court Price Tops $0.0577 on Major Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Aragon Court token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $148,850.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

Aragon Court can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars.

