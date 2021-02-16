Aragon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.33 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $224.82 million and approximately $60.33 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00011566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00871559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.49 or 0.05060702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

