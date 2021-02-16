Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s share price shot up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.39. 935,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 173,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.20.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aravive by 27,318.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

