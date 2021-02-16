Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.83

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 20878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

