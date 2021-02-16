ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARC opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at $466,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

