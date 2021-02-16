ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.24

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 1377193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.96.

Get ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.