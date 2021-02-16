ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.51

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 62975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.75 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

