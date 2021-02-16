Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Up 5.5%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.00. 4,455,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,435,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

