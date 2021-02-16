ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

NYSE MT opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

