ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading Up 5%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 3,776,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,680,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 278,522 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

