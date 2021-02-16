Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $2,421,589.40 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ADM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,792. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.
