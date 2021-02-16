Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $2,421,589.40 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,792. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

