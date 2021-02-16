Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $1.95 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,454,891 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.