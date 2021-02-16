Archrock (AROC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Archrock has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AROC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

