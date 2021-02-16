Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 138,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.
ARD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.
The stock has a market cap of $360.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.
Ardagh Group Company Profile (NYSE:ARD)
Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.