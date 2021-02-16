Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 138,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 85,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

The stock has a market cap of $360.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

