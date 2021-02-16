ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $158,250.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 215.4% against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $158,250.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

ArdCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

