Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 38.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $30,689.48 and $57.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,139,156 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.