Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACRE opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

