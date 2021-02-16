Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 694,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 936,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 387,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

