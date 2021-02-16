Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.34% of Argan worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 91.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 267.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Argan by 476.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of AGX opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $704.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

