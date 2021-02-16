argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post $19.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.58 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $68.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 million to $89.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $239.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $369.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.