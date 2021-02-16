Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

ARGO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. 138,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

