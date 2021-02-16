Arion (ARION) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Arion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $93,958.17 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00411711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184403 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,575,271 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

