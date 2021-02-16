Arionum (ARO) Market Cap Reaches $77,104.06

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $77,104.06 and $27.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,484.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.45 or 0.03585601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00418518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.82 or 0.01412455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.00473075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.56 or 0.00442536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00310905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00028583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

