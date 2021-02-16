Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 12-Month High at $326.01

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $326.01 and last traded at $323.20, with a volume of 785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,186 shares of company stock worth $77,732,039 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.