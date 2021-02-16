Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $96.08 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Ark has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $96.08 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,393,122 coins and its circulating supply is 127,272,225 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.