ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 3,527 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 216,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.