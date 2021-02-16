Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARKAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Arkema stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

