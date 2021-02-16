Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $621.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.91.

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

