ARMOR Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00264277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00440745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184799 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

