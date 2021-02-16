Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Holdings Lifted by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 21,525.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

AWI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 1,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,183. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

