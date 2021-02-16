Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $74,323.50 and approximately $108.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,761.07 or 0.03531188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.00421947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $693.97 or 0.01391509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00470396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.13 or 0.00483506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00309372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00028795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,314,792 coins and its circulating supply is 8,270,248 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

