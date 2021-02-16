Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $2,720,142.80 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARW traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 944,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

