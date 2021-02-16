Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,508,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,414 shares of company stock worth $21,988,006. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

