Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 4.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.