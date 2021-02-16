Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.53% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $125,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 333,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 94,621 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

NYSE:AJG opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

