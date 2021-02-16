Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. 16,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

