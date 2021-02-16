Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.27

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $13.39. Artius Acquisition shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 393,094 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

