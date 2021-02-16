Arweave (AR) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Arweave has a total market cap of $251.56 million and $7.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.53 or 0.00015180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00824546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.05 or 0.04850661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015340 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

