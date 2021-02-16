Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $256.84 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $7.69 or 0.00015643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $256.84 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

