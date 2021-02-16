Arweave Price Hits $7.53 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.53 or 0.00015180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $251.56 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00824546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.05 or 0.04850661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave's total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave's official message board is medium.com/@arweave .

Buying and Selling Arweave

